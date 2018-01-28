Lombardi Trophy arrives in Minneapolis, MN

The Lombardi Trophy has arrived in Minnesota for next week’s Super Bowl game.

Super Bowl LII, which will be played by the Patriots and Eagles, is being held at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

On Saturday night, former Vikings player and MN native Matt Birk officially placed the trophy in a designated spot at the Super Bowl Experience opener.

The trophy will remain there until it is given to the winning team next Sunday.

Birk said he remembers how good he felt after winning the Super Bowl while playing for the Ravens, “That was a great moment for me and for my family and it’s the dream, you know, it’s why you play, for a moment like that.”

Birk said he is also looking forward to help showcase Minneapolis and all it has to offer throughout the week.

