LONDON (WHDH) — A busy couple in London is looking to hire a live-in housekeeper whose duties include watching their two golden retrievers.

The applicant would move in to the couple’s six-story townhouse in London’s residential district Knightsbridge, where they will take care of the dogs and home.

The couple are both international business people who travel frequently, so they want to hire someone with experience and a passion for dog care.

The applicant must also keep up with daily housekeeping, including laundry, food shopping and light cooking.

The job pays 30,000 to 32,000 pounds, which translates to roughly $40,000.

People can apply on the Silver Swan Search website.

