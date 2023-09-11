LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - The Londonderry, New Hampshire High School cheerleading program has been suspended after allegations surfaced of a toxic and pervasive culture of bullying, harassment, and discrimination, according to a letter sent to families.

School administrators discussed the allegations with the school board in a non-public session on Saturday, the letter says, and voted unanimously to suspend the program immediately. The suspension will remain in effect until at least Sept. 25, when the board with re-evaluate the program’s standing.

The letter says the allegations “encompass the entire cheerleading program, including the coaching staff, student athletes, and parents.”

“Participation in extracurricular activities is a privilege, and we hold student-athletes in Londonderry to high standards. The District attempts to offer as many extra curriculars as it can to satisfy the various needs and interests of a diverse student population. However, fundamentally, extra-curricular activities are an extension of a rigorous program of academic instruction in Londonderry, and the educational component of these extra-curriculars cannot be put aside. When we receive allegations that a program’s overall culture is perpetuating mistreatment of students, we must act swiftly,” the letter read.

An investigation has been launched into the allegations.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

