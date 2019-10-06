Londonderry, NH police searching for missing 15-year-old boy

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Londonderry, New Hampshire police are turning to the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old boy.

Ricardo “Ricky” Perez was last seen around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

He is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black and camouflage sweatshirt with blue jeans. Londonderry police provided a photo of the clothes he was last seen wearing.

Police say around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday he was still missing, contrary to false reports of him being found.

anyone with information is asked to call Londonderry police at 603-432-1118.

