Londonderry, NH woman accused of overdosing in vehicle with 4-year-old passenger

BARNSTEAD, N.H. (WHDH) - A Londonderry, New Hampshire woman is facing drug and child endangerment charges after police say she was found passed out in a vehicle filled with drug paraphernalia with a 4-year-old child in the back seat.

An officer who stopped a driver for committing a motor vehicle violation on Province Road in Barnstead about 2:10 a.m. Saturday noticed a woman, later identified as Amy James, 38, suffering from a drug overdose in the front passenger seat, according to Barnstead police.

After she was rushed to Concord Hospital, her 4-year-old child was released to a responsible relative.

James was arrested on endangering the welfare of a child and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

The state’s Department of Children, Youth, and Families was notified.

During a search of the vehicle, police say they found methamphetamine, packaging materials, hypodermic needles, ledgers of drug transactions, pipes, spoons, and other drug-related items.

James is expected to be arraigned in Laconia District Court.

