Londonderry, NH woman accused of overdosing in vehicle with 4-year-old passenger

Courtesy Barnstead, New Hampshire Police Department.

BARNSTEAD, N.H. (WHDH) - A Londonderry, New Hampshire woman is facing drug and child endangerment charges after police say she was found passed out in a vehicle filled with drug paraphernalia with a 4-year-old child in the back seat.

An officer who stopped a driver for committing a motor vehicle violation on Province Road in Barnstead about 2:10 a.m. Saturday noticed a woman, later identified as Amy James, 38, suffering from a drug overdose in the front passenger seat, according to Barnstead police.

After she was rushed to Concord Hospital, her 4-year-old child was released to a responsible relative.

James was arrested on endangering the welfare of a child and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

The state’s Department of Children, Youth, and Families was notified.

During a search of the vehicle, police say they found methamphetamine, packaging materials, hypodermic needles, ledgers of drug transactions, pipes, spoons, and other drug-related items.

James is expected to be arraigned in Laconia District Court.

 

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending