Londonderry, NH woman arrested after passenger overdoses in vehicle with 4-year-old passenger

BARNSTEAD, N.H. (WHDH) - A Londonderry, New Hampshire woman is facing drug and child endangerment charges after police say a woman was found passed out in a vehicle she was driving that was filled with drug paraphernalia and had a 4-year-old child in the back seat.

An officer who stopped a driver for committing a motor vehicle violation on Province Road in Barnstead about 2:10 a.m. Saturday noticed a woman suffering from a drug overdose in the front passenger seat, according to Barnstead police.

After the woman was rushed to Concord Hospital to receive medical treatment, the driver, Amy James, 38, of Londonderry, was arrested on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

A 4-year-old child who belonged to James was found in the back seat and turned over to a responsible relative.

The state’s Department of Children, Youth, and Families was notified.

During a search of the vehicle, police say they found methamphetamine, packaging materials, hypodermic needles, ledgers of drug transactions, pipes, spoons, and other drug-related items.

James is expected to be arraigned in Laconia District Court.

