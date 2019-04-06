Londonderry police officer facing drunken driving charge after deadly Amherst, NH crash

AMHERST, N.H. (WHDH) - A Londonderry police officer is facing an aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol charge after he was involved in a violent head-on crash Saturday night that left a 21-year-old woman dead.

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident on Route 101 about 11:30 p.m. found a 2018 GMC Sierra 2500 pickup truck that had crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe, state police said.

The pickup driver, Officer Tyler Berry, 27, of Amherst, New Hampshire was taken to Catholic Medical Center in Manchester with serious injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai, Sierra Croteau, of Manchester, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Berry was arrested at the hospital on a charge of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked call police at 603-223-8677.

