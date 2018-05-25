Long delays expected on Expressway after truck rolls over in O’Neill Tunnel

BOSTON (WHDH) - A box truck rolled over early Friday morning, blocking multiple lanes in Boston’s O’Neill Tunnel near the entrance to the Massachusetts Turnpike.

The truck overturned on the northbound side of the Expressway. It has since been cleared from the tunnel and all lanes have been reopened, but traffic is backed up for several miles.

Box truck CLEAR from XWAY NB. #7News HUGE BACK UPS still remain https://t.co/xQcOT0oVAH — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) May 25, 2018

Motorists should expect delays of more than an hour. At one point, traffic was backed up for more than 10 miles.

It’s not known if the driver of the truck was injured.

The cause of the crash is not clear.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 7News on-air and online for updates.

