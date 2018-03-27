Long lines following Massachusetts RMV technology upgrade

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - People waited in long lines at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) following a three-day closure for a technology upgrade.

The Mass. Department of Transportation (MassDOT) said people’s trips to the RMV could take longer due to new federal and state requirements.

Those visiting the RMV in Watertown Monday waited in a line that stretched into the Watertown Mall.

On average, MassDOT said RMV workers serve 20 percent of customers under 30 minutes; 18 percent between 30 and 60 minutes; and 16 percent between 60 and 90 minutes. They added that 12 percent of customers usually wait up to two hours.

MassDOT secretary Stephanie Pollack said that lines were longer Monday than they would’ve liked, but she added that things will speed up as more drivers go online first to fill out applications.

The department said that the technology upgrade, which allows the RMV to comply with the federal and state mandates, was a success and they expect that lines will move faster as people continue to learn more about the license requirements.

A 2005 law following the Sept. 11 attacks added the new requirements to obtain a license.

Beginning in 2020, in order to use your license as identification to get through airport security to fly, you now need to get a real ID. This requires drivers to show more documents to prove United States citizenship or lawful presence in the country. This includes showing a social security document, lawful presence or date of birth document, and proof of Mass. residency.

