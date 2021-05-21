Long lines form at Logan Airport after technical issue impacts multiple airlines

BOSTON (WHDH) - A technical issue impacted multiple airlines Friday morning, leading to long lines and flight delays at Logan International Airport in Boston.

Spokespeople for American Airlines and JetBlue said that Sabre, a travel technology company, experienced an outage that affected multiple airlines.

Sabre released a statement just before 6 a.m., saying, “We confirm there has been an outage of the Sabre system, impacting several customers. However, the issue is now fully resolved, and we will take all necessary measures to prevent a recurrence.”

American Airlines and JetBlue apologized for the inconvenience this caused their customers.

Joe Popolla arrived at Logan Airport for his flight and was surprised by the crowds inside.

“I couldn’t believe there was a line that started all the way at the other terminal and went all the way this way and all the way around,” he said. “Everyone was just standing here for about an hour.”

Logan Airport announced that flights are experiencing delays due to the earlier outage. Passengers are urged to check with their airline for more information.

No additional information has been released.

Due to an earlier nationwide system outage that has been corrected, flights are experiencing delays. Please check with your airline for more information. — Boston Logan International Airport (@BostonLogan) May 21, 2021

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

