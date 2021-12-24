BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts residents have been searching drugstores or waiting hours in freezing temperatures at testing facilities across the state in hopes of getting their hands on the finite amount of home tests before the holidays.

With at-home COVID-19 tests in such high demand, a line of cars at the distribution center at Manning Field in Lynn wrapped around the football field.

The city of Lynn had 31,000 test kits to distribute and still had some kits left after handing them out to people on Thursday.

Those who say their holiday celebrations are contingent on a negative test result say getting a COVID-19 test was a huge relief.

“I need to know if I have it. I need to just know. I’m freaking out about it. My son has it right now at home,” one woman said. “I called my doctor, I couldn’t get no appointment to get in there, CVS, Walgreens, nobody had it.”

Some distribution sites, like the Boston Public Library in Copley Square, have already run out of their test supply.

People can find an in-person testing location by visiting the state’s website.

