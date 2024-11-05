HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Lines of hundreds of voters were seen Tuesday at various polling locations across New Hampshire, both a swing state and home to one of the country’s most competitive races for governor.

At Winnacunnet High School in Hampton, N.H., the voting line snaked around the building and along nearby roads.

Some people said they had been waiting for hours to fill out their ballots. A continuous stream of voters tacked onto the end of the line outside the school.

New Hampshire residents can check what time their counties’ polling locations close on this website. Those who get in line by the time the polls close are still permitted to vote.

