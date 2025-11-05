EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - In the race for Everett mayor, City Councilor Robert Van Campen unseated long-time mayor Carlo DeMaria.

DeMaria has led the city since 2008 and recently came under fire for controversial bonus payments that were hidden from the public.

Van Campen credited his win to a push for change in the city.

:I think the poeple of Everett were just ready to turn the page,” he said. “Go in a new direction, write a new chapter.”

