Long umbrella thought to be gun leads to school lockdown

LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (AP) — Police in Vermont say a high school lockdown was sparked by someone confusing an umbrella for a rifle.

Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris says police responded to reports of someone carrying a “long gun” Tuesday morning near the Lyndon Institute. The Caledonian-Record reports the school then went into lockdown mode.

Police say a student was later located matching the description of the original report, and was found to be carrying an umbrella. No actual firearms were involved or located.

Harris says in situations like that it’s better to be safe than sorry, and that everyone reacted exactly as they were supposed to do.

