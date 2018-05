BOSTON (WHDH) - The Longfellow Bridge reopened Thursday after years of construction.

The bridge, which connects Boston to Cambridge, has been worked on since 2013.

Crews replaced both the roadway and the MBTA Red Line tracks on the bridge.

It also now includes a bike lane and sidewalks on both sides.

