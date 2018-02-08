Longfellow Bridge to reopen this spring, officials say

BOSTON (WHDH) - MassDOT says the Longfellow Bridge project is expected to be completed this spring and open again for travel in May.

All lanes of travel, as well as sidewalks, bicycle lanes, and MBTA Red Line tracks will be available for use.

The bridge spans the Charles River to connect Boston’s Beacon Hill neighborhood with the Kendall Square area of Cambridge.

As part of the Commonwealth’s $3 billion Accelerated Bridge Program, the Longfellow had been closed to address the bridge’s structural deficiencies, upgrade its structural capacity and bring it up to modern code, including improving multi-modal access and bridge-to-city-street connections to meet accessibility guidelines.

Officials stressed that the repairs and modifications would be consistent with the historic character of the bridge. It’s known for its its iconic “salt and pepper” towers.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)