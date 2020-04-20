LongHorn offering array of steaks to grill at home during coronavirus pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - LongHorn Steakhouse is now offering an array of steaks to grill at home with their restaurants temporarily closed to customers due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

With an overwhelming demand on grocery stores, LongHorn said it wanted to provide a source for high-quality beef, so the popular restaurant chain launched “LongHorn Steak Shop.”

The shop features a selection of fresh steak cuts that customers can order online and pick-up at their local LongHorn without having to get out of their car.

Customers can choose from a variety of uncooked signature LongHorn steak cuts, such as the Flo’s Filet, Outlaw Ribeye, Renegade Sirloin, and New York Strip. Prices start at $6 per steak.

Each order comes with LongHorn’s proprietary seasoning, cooking instructions from restaurant grill masters and honey wheat bread.

Side dishes are also available to order and heat up at home, including broccoli, rice pilaf, and mashed potatoes for $1. Many locations also offer beer, wine, and liquor to go.

“We hope that this provides families with a one-stop-shop where they can find everything they need for a complete, quality steakhouse dinner at home,” LongHorn said in a news release.

For those that prefer an already-cooked meal, the restaurant is offering “Family Meal Deals” starting at $9 per person for a family of four, as well as its full menu available for curbside pickup.

Customers can order online at LongHornSteakhouse.com.

