LONGMEADOW, MASS. (WHDH) - 55 year-old Scott McGinley of Holyoke is charged with the distribution of child sex abuse materials.

Court documents indicate an undercover FBI employee in Tennessee infiltrated an encrypted chat application last month, and communicated with McGinley about his sexual interests.

McGinley allegedly wrote that he likes young boys aged 2-12, especially 4-7.

The FBI says McGinley worked as as school librarian at the two middle schools in Longmeadow.

The feds say McGinley went by the username “Dada-anon,” and indicated he had students who were 11-14 years old, but hadn’t touched them sexually.

The document indicated McGinley added he would seat “hot boys strategically so he could see under their desks.”

The U.S. Attorney based at the Moakley Courthouse in Boston says it has evidence, including disturbing images on McGinley’s iPhone.

The FBI turned them over to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children for possible identification.

After getting a search warrant, the FBI also seized a locked pelican case agents say they found in McGinley’s basement, containing boys clothing, including a Santa costume and underwear.

Marty O’Shea, the superintendent of Longmeadow Public Schools, said in part, “Longmeadow Public Schools is cooperating fully and openly with all law enforcement agencies… Our highest priority is and always will be student safety and well-being.”

