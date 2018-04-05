Longmeadow officer rescues owl that fell from nest

LONGMEADOW, MA (WHDH) — A police officer is getting praise after rescuing a screech owl that fell from its nest in Longmeadow.

Police say Officer MacElhiney responded to an animal call in Bliss Park on Wednesday night and found “Albert,” and eastern screech owl, alone on the ground.

Albert was brought back to the Longmeadow Police Department to await pick up by a bird sanctuary. Albert will be raised by other owls.

