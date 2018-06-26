Longmeadow police looking for shoplifting suspects

Longmeadow police are looking for these shoplifting suspects. Courtesy Longmeadow Police Department.

LONGMEADOW, MASS. (WHDH) - Longmeadow police are asking for help identifying two men accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of items from a CVS at the Longmeadow Shops.

The first suspect, who was seen wearing a black hat and a white T-shirt, is accused of stealing about $600 worth of merchandise before fleeing in a black Hyundai.

The second suspect, who was wearing a black T-shirt and jeans, allegedly stole $400 worth of items.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call Longmeadow police at 413-567-3311.

