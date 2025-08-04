BOSTON (WHDH) - For almost 40 years when big news happened, Byron Barnett was there.

From snowstorms, to shocking courtroom dramas, and moments that changed our world, including the Space Shuttle Challenger Explosion in 1986, Byron was reporting live from Cape Canaveral when the disaster happened.

Byron was well known for his political coverage and he stepped up to ask the tough questions.

He always said his interview with the champ, Muhammad Ali, was a highlight early in his TV news career.

But it was his questioning of another sports legend that Pats fans will always remember, Bill Belichick.

Through the thousands of stories he told, Byron crafted his legacy in Boston.

Byron’s wife Kathleen and his family, all mourning his loss and releasing a statement, saying, “Throughout his four decade career, Byron cherished the privilege of telling the stories of New Englanders who welcomed him into their lives. After facing cancer with unwavering courage, Byron passed away peacefully on Sunday, surrounded by his loving family.”

Byron retired four years ago during the pandemic. But the newsroom got together, masks in place, to hear him bid us farewell.

Byron was 69 years old and passed away in Minnesota. There’s no question he’ll be greatly missed at 7NEWS and beyond.

