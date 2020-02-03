Longtime Boston City Hall parking attendant dies, garage named in his honor

BOSTON (WHDH) - A long-time parking attendant who saw the City Hall garage named after him died Monday, according to Mayor Martin J. Walsh.

Jimmy Donnelly, 42, grew up in South Boston and dreamed of working in City Hall. For years, he was a fixture at the garage and the first person many people encountered at City Hall.

Walsh officially named the garage after Donnelly, who was fighting a terminal illness, on Friday.

“This is his garage,” Walsh exclaimed. “We want to say thank you for being that face of Boston.”

On Twitter Monday, Walsh said Donnelly had passed away but would always be remembered.

“Today Boston lost a true friend to all,” Walsh said. “No matter what was happening, Jimmy always took the time to make everyone’s lives brighter. Our hearts are with Jimmy’s family and friends. Rest in peace, Jimmy. You will never be forgotten.”

Today Boston lost a true friend to all. No matter what was happening, Jimmy always took the time to make everyone's lives brighter. Our hearts are with Jimmy's family and friends. Rest in peace, Jimmy. You will never be forgotten. https://t.co/GNOJ3vo4rz — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) February 3, 2020

