Longtime Boston TV anchor Tom Ellis dies at 86

BOSTON (WHDH) - Longtime Boston newscaster Tom Ellis died Sunday at the age of 86.

Ellis, who was a Texas native, was the only person in Massachusetts broadcast history to have anchored newscasts that were number one on each of the city’s primary network television affiliates, according to his biography on the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame website.

“For four decades, Tom Ellis was THE face of Boston TV news,” his bio reads.

During his career in Boston, Ellis worked at WBZ, WCVB-TV, WNEV-TV, and New England Cable News, where he worked from 1994 to 2009.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2010.

