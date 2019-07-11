Longtime Lakeville police officer’s emotional final transmission recorded on video

LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Lakeville Police Department shared a touching video Thursday of a longtime officer sending his final transmission after 26 years on the force.

The video featured Officer Antonio Amaral, who officially retired at 3 p.m.

In an accompanying post on Facebook, police say Amaral “meritoriously served the Town and the citizens of Lakeville with dedication, honor, and integrity for 26 years” and “was well-known for his no-nonsense approach to motor vehicle law enforcement. However, most knew him as the dedicated and compassionate officer that he truly was.”

They added, “Enjoy your well-earned retirement, Tony.”

Click Here to watch a video of his emotional sendoff into retirement.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)