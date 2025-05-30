READING, MASS. (WHDH) - “For two essential strangers to come in and tell me my conduct is somehow damaging the company, Demoulas Supermarkets and Market Basket, quite frankly is insulting,” said Joe Schmidt, Market Basket Director of Operations.

Schmidt started working for Market Basket 39 years ago, bagging groceries. He is now the director of operations.

On Wednesday, Schmidt was one of six people, including Market Basket CEO Arthur T. Demoulas, put on paid administrative leave by the company’s board of directors.

Grocery Director Thomas Gordon is another.

“I would have been starting my 50th year in November and we have always made the decisions that are in the best interest of this company and this accusation that we are somehow conspiring to stage some kind of work stoppage is absurd,” said Thomas.

Market Basket’s board has hired an independent law firm to investigate whether the six employees were planning a work stoppage due to a disagreement with the board.

Chairman Jay Hachigian released a recorded statement to 7NEWS.

“This is really a matter strictly between the board and the CEO & how to deal with collaboration and being able to work together,” said Hachigian.

He goes further in a written statement, writing, “Mr. Demoulas has acted for years as if he owns the entire company and can make every decision, big and small, without discussion or accountability to anyone. He has essentially hijacked this company for himself, and when the board put its foot down, he started to make plans to boycott and harm the company.”

The workers that were pulled off the job say this all boils down to how money is being spent.

“They come in with this mindset of doing things the Wall Street Way. We do things the Market Basket way, the people way,” said Schmidt.

However, Hachigian claims Demoulas has withheld information on the budget as well as major purchases, and has not allowed the board to vote on a succession plan.

A decade ago, infighting at Market Basket caused customers to boycott the supermarket and employees to walk off the job.

These workers say no matter what comes next, they don’t believe they’ve done anything wrong.

“We work 65-70 hours a week, six, seven days a week, almost every week of the year,” said Gordon. “I’ve given my life to this place, as has he, and I have zero regret.”

