Longtime Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo returning to team as coach

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Longtime New England Patriot Jerod Mayo announced Wednesday that he will be returning to the organization to serve as the team’s linebackers coach in 2019.

“It is with great excitement, passion, and sense of purpose to share with you that I have accepted Coach Belichick’s offer to rejoin the New England Patriots as a Coach,” Mayo said in an Instagram post.

The 33-year-old defensive stalwart spent eight seasons in New England, racking up more than 800 tackles.

After walking away from the game in 2015, Mayo joined NBC Sports Boston and worked as a television analyst.

Mayo says he is eager to rejoin his former team and to help maintain their winnings ways.

“I am eager to get started and work hard alongside so many of my former coaches and teammates, all who I know to be solely focused on maintaining the winning culture we have come to know as the Patriot Way,” he wrote in the post.

