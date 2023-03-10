Three-time Super Bowl champion and career New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty has retired from the NFL.

Interviewed by his twin brother Jason McCourty, the 35-year-old player posted the announcement to his Instagram account Friday afternoon, saying “BREAKING NEWS…It’s not about the destination, it’s about the JOURNEY.”

Serving as a team captain for much of his career, McCourty spent 13 seasons with the Patriots organization after being drafted out of Rutgers in 2010 as a first round pick.

By the end of the 2022 season, he had played in some 205 games, making 740 solo tackles, among other feats.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)