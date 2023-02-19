(WHDH) — Longtime WBZ-TV reporter Bill Shields died Friday night at the age of 70 after a battle with cancer.

Shields reported for WBZ for more than 41 years before retiring in September of 2021.

He leaves behind his wife and their three sons, Raphael, Justin and Tyler.

News of his death prompted an outpouring of support from members of the local news media and others who worked with him throughout his career.

I watched Bill Shields on TV when I was a kid & had the privilege to work alongside him as a fellow Boston reporter.

With him, I learned a lot and laughed a lot.

Thinking of the @wbz team & his family at this sad time.

This photo was on his last day reporting … a friend to all. pic.twitter.com/kddcmKFTaj — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) February 18, 2023

A legend in every sense of the word. Rest in peace, Bill. https://t.co/7yMrbdMBqF — Rob Way (@RobWayTV) February 18, 2023

A Boston broadcasting legend…Bill Shields was the best in the business…helpful…funny…loaded with sources…and even in such a competitive profession always had my back…Rest in peace Bill #7News — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) February 18, 2023

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)