(WHDH) — Longtime WBZ-TV reporter Bill Shields died Friday night at the age of 70 after a battle with cancer.
Shields reported for WBZ for more than 41 years before retiring in September of 2021.
He leaves behind his wife and their three sons, Raphael, Justin and Tyler.
News of his death prompted an outpouring of support from members of the local news media and others who worked with him throughout his career.
