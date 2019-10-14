BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHDH) — Family weekend at Samford University in Alabama was extra special for one football player and his stepfather.

Offensive lineman George Grimwade decided to legally change his name to George Grimwade-Musto in honor of the man who raised him.

“I decided to change my last name because my stepdad, which sounds weird calling him my stepdad because he’s always been my dad to me, he doesn’t have anyone to carry on his last name,” Grimwade-Musto said in a video posted by Samford Football on Twitter.

Grimwade-Musto surprised his stepfather with the news while dressed up in his football uniform. He had his last name Grimwade changed to Musto on his jersey.

“Hey, you know how much I love you, right?” Grimwade-Musto asked his stepfather. “How I always treasure the time I have with you? And how you’re my world? I got my last name changed. I’m now George Grimwade-Musto. Look at my jersey.”

His stepfather burst into tears as he gave Grimwade-Musto a hug.

For one 🐶, Family Weekend meant just a bit more.#AllForSAMford🐶🐾 pic.twitter.com/urRXQAEF6V — Samford Football (@SamfordFootball) October 7, 2019

