Cloud coverage on Wednesday night made seeing the northern lights in New England difficult but residents will get a better chance at seeing them on Thursday night.

Skies are projected to be clearer Thursday night, with people in northern New England having the best chance to spot the aurora, according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Josh Wurster.

Those hoping to catch a peek of it should look for dark skies with no light pollution.

Clouds were pretty stubborn last night, but you'll get another shot at the Northern Lights tonight.

Good news: skies clearer tonight & it aligns with peak Aurora activity.

Bad news: not as strong, so you'll have to drive to northern New England. More… pic.twitter.com/zBKb8vSicv — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) December 10, 2020

