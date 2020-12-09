People in parts of New England may be able to catch a glimpse of the northern lights overnight.

A geomagnetic storm could generate an aurora visible in Northern Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Chris Lambert.

The yellow line in the map below shared by the National Weather Service Cleveland shows the furthest southward potential for the northern lights to be observed.

Wednesday evening is expected to be mostly cloudy with partial clearing overnight, which could make it more difficult to spot the aurora.

