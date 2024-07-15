NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive water main break in North Andover sent a geyser of water shooting into the air on Sunday.

“It looked like Old Faithful going not just straight up but going toward my house.”

The force of the break sending more than just water into this woman’s house.

“See all those rocks? They were flying toward my house!” she said.

The break occurred around 8:30 a.m. at the corner of Greene Street and Massachusetts Avenue. Water officials say geysers like this one are not common, so they believe this was a big break.

“It’s a massive water main break, it’s probably a chunk of pipe that blew out of the cast iron water main,” said Tim Willett, manager of North Andover Water and Sewer.

Repair crews worked to cut and clear away the road so they can dig down, cut out the section of damaged pipe, and replace it.

Crews were forced to shut down the road and cut water to about a dozen houses to make the repair.

