BOSTON (WHDH) - The nation’s longest-living commander-in-chief left a lasting legacy, including here in Boston.

In President Carter’s time in office and beyond, he impacted many lives; now he is being remembered in Boston as a man who led with love and compassion.

Boston was a frequent stop for Carter during his presidency.

He spoke at the grand opening of the JFK Library in Dorchester in 1979, introduced by John F. Kennedy Jr., who was just 18 years old at the time. The slain president’s son presented the sitting president with a ceremonial key, and Carter recounted the story of how he learned of President Kennedy’s death.

A guest book sits near the entrance of the presidential library for people to write thanks and messages for Carter in the wake of his passing.

During the 1980 election, Carter campaigned in Boston as he fought off a challenge from within his own party. Massachusetts Senator Ted Kennedy tried to win the nomination, but failed, and Carter was re-nominated.

But the party was split and Carter lost to Ronald Reagan, making him a one-term president.

Carter’s humanitarian work continued into his post-presidency.

In 2010, Carter secured the release of a teacher from Boston who was detained in North Korea, and the former president delivered the freed man to his family at Logan Airport.

President Biden will deliver a eulogy at President Carter’s state funeral on January 9.

