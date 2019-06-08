‘Looking Back, Loving Forward’: Pride Parade kicks off in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - People flooded the streets of Boston Saturday afternoon for the Pride Parade.

The city kicked off Pride Week with the annual raising of the rainbow flag over City Hall Plaza on May 31.

This year’s theme is “Looking Back, Loving Forward.” Boston Pride says the theme represents the many challenges and victories of the LGBTQ community since the the Stonewall Riots of 1969.

The parade features a record 431 marching groups, including 54 floats, 35 motorcycles and 118 vehicles. Thousands were expected to participate and watch the parade.

The route covers just over two miles, winding from Copley Square through the South End, Bay Village, Beacon Hill and ends with a festival at City Hall Plaza.

This has resulted in street closures.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh says this event showcases Boston’s commitment to inclusion.

“We still have work to do. We still need to continue to support our brothers and sisters around the country and around the world,” he said. “But in Boston, Massachusetts, this is who we are. We’re an inclusive, open, safe city for anyone who wants to express themselves in our city.”

Walsh cut a ribbon to signify the start of the parade at noon.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)