BOSTON (WHDH) - Whether it was their first time, their latest, or a chance to reminisce, at noon, the rush was on the capture a front row seat for the Boston Pop’s Fireworks Spectacular.

Conductor Keith Lockhart was there to greet those who waited for hours Friday morning to see the show.

“There are people whose time coming here every year predate my being here and I have to say my hats off to them. Those are the true fans and it’s kind of weird to be on a first name basis with people you see at a distance one time a year,” said Lockhart.

Ross Jaggo was born in Britain, but wanted his family to experience this day in their new home city.

“Moved here in March. March 13,” said Jaggo. “It’s really exciting. You can feel the atmosphere building. Everyone’s been super friendly wishing us a Happy 4th. Everyone’s looking forward to the excitement of later on.”

Massachusetts State Police are in charge of security along the Esplanade and on the Charles River.

“Seems like there’s a lot of security here which we feel safe, a lot of police presence which is nice and they think did a good job setting everything up and we feel safe and as far as access in and out goes, that was fairly easy as well,” said Andrew Fournier.

“No problem at all. Went through our stuff very briefly but they were good. It was quick. Like going to the garden,” said one attendee.

The concert beginning an hour earlier this year, at 7 p.m. Which means the fireworks are earlier too.

“This is my 36th year in a row,” said Doc Rutstein. “Same routine, just one hour less to wait.”

