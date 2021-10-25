PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Boaters secured their vessels and repair crews got ready Monday as a Nor’easter was predicted to hit Massachusetts Tuesday.

“This is going to be nasty, we’re not taking any chances,” said Whit Perry, captain of the Mayflower II at Plimouth Plantation. “It looks like a whopper of an October storm.”

Heavy rains and winds in excess of 60 mph are expected for Southern New England Tuesday. Eversource spokesman Chris McKinnon said the company was preparing emergency crews.

“We are monitoring the forecast very closely right now and positioning our crews in areas that are going to be hardest-hit,” McKinnon said.

