ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - On Thursday the social media influencer known as Clavicular is due in court on the Cape, accused of raping a 17-year-old girl at his family’s chatham home.

The streamer, 20, whose real name is Braden Peters, was charged last month in Orleans District Court with rape, drugging someone for sex, and giving alcohol to a minor.

The 17-year-old said Peters paid her to appear in social media videos being filmed at the Chatham house in 2025.

She claims she became heavily intoxicated after having two or three drinks Peters gave her and woke up the next morning to him raping her.

Peters’ attorneys deny the allegations, calling them a publicity grab.

Clavicular has achieved notoriety online for promoting an extreme devotion to male beauty self-descibed as “looksmaxxing”.

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