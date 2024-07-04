NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - Nantucket Police had to wrangle a horse hanging out near some trees at the island’s airport.

Locals also pulled over and got out of their cars to help, everyone trying to lure the animal out of the brush.

The horse’s name is Jazzy and according to the Nantucket Current, the equine is a serial escape artist.

The horse also got loose at the airport back in December 2020.

