Loose ladder misses woman’s face by inches after shattering windshield on I-95 in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A ladder came crashing through a woman’s windshield, missing her by inches on Interstate 95 northbound in Foxborough on Tuesday afternoon.

The 56-year-old woman was driving home from work around 1 p.m. when the tractor-trailer in front of her swerved, sending the 7-foot ladder flying through her car’s windshield, the woman’s son, Adam Quinlan, said.

“The truck swerved at the last second, ran over the ladder, the tire chewed it up, spit it straight up into the air,” Quinlan described. “She said it was spinning like the ‘Wizard of Oz’ tornado.”

The woman tried to get the driver of the tractor-trailer to stop before she realized how close the ladder had come to her face.

“Initially, she was actually really mad. She followed the truck honked on the horn tried to make him stop. He didn’t stop unfortunately,” Quinlan said. “As she looked over to her right, she realized it was inches from her face.”

She then pulled over and contacted authorities.

Quinlan says his mother is shaken up but is going to be OK.

“I don’t even want to think about what could have been,” he said.

Quinlan added that his family has tried contacting the company that owns the tractor-trailer but have not heard back.

State police are investigating.

