Loose pigs wrangled in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Foxborough made friends with a pair of unlikely suspects on Tuesday.
Officers responding to the area of West Street for a report of animals on the loose found a pair of pigs trotting along the side of the road.
“They tried (albeit miserably) making a jailbreak this afternoon,” the Foxborough Police Department said in a Facebook post.
Animal control was called to the scene to wrangle the pigs.
It’s not clear where the pigs escaped from.
They have since been taken to a safe place.
