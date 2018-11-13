Loose pigs wrangled in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Foxborough made friends with a pair of unlikely suspects on Tuesday.

Officers responding to the area of West Street for a report of animals on the loose found a pair of pigs trotting along the side of the road.

“They tried (albeit miserably) making a jailbreak this afternoon,” the Foxborough Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Animal control was called to the scene to wrangle the pigs.

It’s not clear where the pigs escaped from.

They have since been taken to a safe place.

