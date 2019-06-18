Stray dog ‘hijacks’ officer’s cruiser, chows down on beef jerky

(WHDH) — A stray dog running loose through the streets of Kilgore, Texas, recently “hijacked” a police officer’s cruiser, chowed down on a bag of beef jerky, and kicked back as the air conditioner kept him cool.

An officer responding to an after-hours call for an aggressive pitbull found the dog running at large and thought he might be able to quickly capture it, according to the Kilgore Police Department.

Police say the officer tried to coax “Cujo” into his backseat, which is caged, but the pup instead spotted an open door and jumped into the front of the cruiser.

Cujo, not wanting to give up the seat, grew aggressive, causing the officer to close the door.

“The officer’s car had been hijacked!!! This critter wasn’t coming out (notice his lovely smile). He was now enjoying the A/C and the officer’s beef jerky,” the department said in a Facebook post.

An animal control officer was called to the scene and Cujo was taken into custody.

“The only injury sustained in this incident was to the Officers pride. LOL,” the department added.

