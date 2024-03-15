DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The sentencing of convicted murdere Emanuel Lopes has been delayed until June.

Last month, after six days of deliberations, Emanuel Lopes was found guilty on Friday of the 2018 murders of Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna and bystander Vera Adams.

Sentenced was scheduled to take place next week, but on Friday the judge granted a defense motion to delay until June.

Lopes was convicted on all charges during his re-trial, charges that carry decades behind bars. He was only 20 years old at the time the crimes were committed, meaning he will be eligible for parole.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)