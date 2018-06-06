(WHDH) — Lord & Taylor is closing the doors on 10 of its 50 stores in the United States.

The company’s flagship location on Fifth Avenue in New York, which opened in 1914, is one of the spots shutting down.

Hudson’s Bay Company, the Canadian-based owner of Lord & Taylor and Saks Fifth Avenue, agreed last October to sell the building to WeWork for $850 million.

The move is due to a decision to shift to more digital opportunities, according to the company.

