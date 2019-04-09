Lori Loughlin among 16 indicted on fraud, money laundering charges in admissions scandal

BOSTON (WHDH) - Sixteen parents involved in the college admissions scandal — including actress Lori Loughlin and her husband — were charged Tuesday in Boston in a second superseding indictment with conspiring to commit fraud and money laundering in connection with a massive college admissions scandal.

The sixteen defendants, all of whom were arrested last month on a criminal complaint, are charged with conspiring with William “Rick” Singer, 58, of Newport Beach, Calif., and others, to bribe SAT and ACT exam administrators to allow a test taker to secretly take college entrance exams in place of students, or to correct the students’ answers after they had taken the exam, and with bribing university athletic coaches and administrators to facilitate the admission of students to elite universities as purported athletic recruits.

The second indictment also charges the defendants with conspiring to launder the bribes and other payments in furtherance of the fraud by funneling them through Singer’s purported charity and his for-profit corporation, as well as by transferring money into the United States, from outside the United States, for the purpose of promoting the fraud scheme.

The following defendants were charged in the second superseding indictment with one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering:

Gamal Abdelaziz, 62, aka “Gamal Aziz,” of Las Vegas, Nev.; Diane Blake, 55, of Ross, Calif.; Todd Blake, 53, of Ross, Calif.; I-Hsin “Joey” Chen, 64, of Newport Beach, Calif.; Mossimo Giannulli, 55, of Los Angeles, Calif.; Elizabeth Henriquez, 56, of Atherton, Calif.; Manuel Henriquez, 56, of Atherton, Calif.; Douglas Hodge, 61, of Laguna Beach, Calif.; Michelle Janavs, 48, of Newport Coast, Calif.; Elisabeth Kimmel, 54, of Las Vegas, Nev.; Lori Loughlin, 54, of Los Angeles, Calif.; William McGlashan, Jr., 55, of Mill Valley, Calif.; Marci Palatella, 63, of Hillsborough, Calif.; John Wilson, 59, of Lynnfield, Mass.; Homayoun Zadeh, 57, of Calabasas, Calif.; and Robert Zangrillo, 52, of Miami, Fla.

Three parents—David Sidoo, 59, of Vancouver, Canada; Gregory Colburn, 61, of Palo Alto, Calif.; and Amy Colburn, 59, of Palo Alto, Calif.—were previously indicted in connection with the scheme.

