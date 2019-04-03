Lori Loughlin arrives at Boston federal court to face charges in college admissions scandal

BOSTON (WHDH) - Actress Lori Loughlin arrived at federal court in Boston Wednesday afternoon to face felony charges in connection with a wide-ranging college admissions cheating scam.

Loughlin is charged in a scheme in which authorities say parents paid an admissions consultant to bribe college coaches and rig test scores to get their children into elite universities.

The “Full House” star has not publicly commented on the allegations.

Hollywood star Felicity Huffman has also been charged in the scheme.

They both are slated to face a judge at 2:30 p.m.

