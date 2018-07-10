Los Angeles authorities seek suspects in beating of man, 92

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles authorities are searching for several suspects in the beating of a 92-year-old man out for a walk on the Fourth of July.

Eyewitness video aired by KABC-TV shows the man on the ground moments after the attack, dazed and with blood streaming down his face.

The woman who took the video says he was struck with a piece of concrete several times in the head.

Investigators say the assault happened as Rodolfo Rodriguez passed a woman as they walked on a sidewalk. Authorities say a group of men joined in the attack.

On a GoFundMe page for the victim, his grandson, Erik Mendoza, said Rodriguez suffered a broken cheekbone.

Officer Tony Im said Monday that detectives have not identified any suspects.

