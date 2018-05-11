PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a man with a gun at a high school in the city of Palmdale.

The Sheriff’s Information Bureau says the report was received at 7:05 a.m. Friday and deputies were sent to Highland High School.

Deputy Charles Moore says there is no confirmation of an actual person with a gun or any shooting.

Palmdale is north of Los Angeles in the high desert Antelope Valley.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and on WHDH.com for the latest.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)