Los Angeles PD bodycam footage shows cruiser ram into suspect carrying machete

LOS ANGELES (WHDH) - Los Angeles Police Department bodycam footage shows a cruiser ram into a suspect carrying a machete.

The newly released bodycam footage shows a dangerous encounter when an LA officer chased down a man accused of wielding a machete.

The incident occurred in June when police responded to reports of a man walking around a McDonald’s armed with a machete.

The pursuit began after a patrol car ran into the suspect who was running away.

Police say the suspect ditched his weapon during the pursuit.

The 28-year-old suspect, with no prior criminal history, was charged with robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

No officers were hurt.

An LAPD spokesperson says the agency is still assessing whether the officers involved followed proper procedures.

