‘Lost his shoes’: Scituate police seek break-in suspect who fled through snow in his socks

SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Scituate are turning to the public for help in tracking down a house break-in suspect who was spotted fleeing through the snow with just socks on his feet and his shoes in his hand Wednesday.

Officers responding to a home at 103 Neal Gate St. for a report of a burglary spoke with a man who said he was having coffee in his kitchen when an intruder suddenly forced his way into his home, according to the Scituate Police Department.

“The homeowner had just picked up his newspaper off the front steps, he unlocked his door, went into his kitchen and left the front door unlocked,” Scituate Police Lt. Paul Norton said. “In that short window, the suspect entered the residence.”

Norton says by the time the homeowner got up to investigate the commotion, the intruder was already standing at the top of his staircase near a bedroom.

“When he shouted at the individual, he retreated back into a bedroom,” Norton said. “The homeowner ran outside and called 911.”

The suspect fled the home before police arrived at the scene.

“He jumped off the rear deck of the house and landed in a decent amount of snow,” Norton said. “He lost his shoes and was able to pick up his shoes and run through the backyard in his socks.”

A neighbor’s deer camera captured images of the suspect as he made a getaway.

“It’s scary to think what could happen if there was a weapon involved or if the homeowner got into a confrontation with this individual,” Norton added.

Another neighbor told police that they saw the suspect get into a small silver SUV near Salt Meadow Lane.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the Scituate Police Department.

