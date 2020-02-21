Lost seal pup rescued outside Falmouth home

A lost seal pup was rescued outside a home in Falmouth.

Heather Burke, the homeowner, said she woke up to the unexpected visitor Thursday morning and noticed it wandering away from the beach, across the street and toward her home all alone.

“I heard some noise outside around 5:30 this morning and I looked outside, it was still dark, but I could see something crossing the road,” she explained.

At first, Burke said she did not know what the animal was but she called Falmouth police, went back to bed and woke to find the pup still there.

She then reached out to a rescue crew at the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

They were able to herd the seal into a crate and carry it to safety.

Burke said the seal was dehydrated and may have suffered an injury to its eye.

“I never thought I would see a seal on grass,” she said.

The seal was taken by the crew to its location in Yarmouth where it will stay until it’s ready to return back into the wild.

